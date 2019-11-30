Excitement high as West Elmira Junior Firefighters gear up for Corning Parade of Lights event

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Excitement is high for two West Elmira Fire Department Junior Cadets.

The firehouse is set to take part in Corning’s Gaffer District Parade of Lights event held on Market Street starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30th.

For two volunteer fire Cadets, this is a big event for them.

“It’s a lot of work to decorate the truck,” said West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department Junior Cadet Brady Keefe. “It’s looking good,” Keefe continued.

Keefe’s fellow Cadet echoed those sentiments.

“It’s fun to get out in the community, said West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department Junior Cadet Katie Johns. “We want to let them know we are here and get out with everybody,” continued Johns.

The Parade of Lights is a coveted part of the Crystal City Christmas events schedule with approximately 50 participants ranging from marching bands and carefully crafted floats to the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus on a horse-drawn carriage at 7:30pm (Santa will be in the Crystal House from 2:00 p.m. -6:30 pm for visits and to take your own photo)

All parade entries are adorned with beautiful lights to celebrate the season as the parade moves on.

For more information on the Parade of Lights, click here.