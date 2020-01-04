FEMA: Individual assistance for “Halloween Storm” damage denied

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied individual assistance to the victims of widespread flooding in late October.

In a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, FEMA stated it would not fund individual assistance to residents and homeowners in the Mohawk Valley and elsewhere.

According to the agency, the damage caused by the “Halloween Storm” did not meet the agency threshold.

Individual assistance would be used to cover damage costs at rental homes and repairs that aren’t covered by insurance.

“Across Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, and Oneida counties, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and strong winds damaged nearly 300 homes, 18 of which were destroyed,” said the Governor in a statement calling FEMA’s decision unacceptable.

Those feelings echoed by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Friday.

“I am angry and disappointed in FEMA’s decision to deny individual assistance,” said Picente in a statement.

“Time and time again, I have asked FEMA to reconsider its draconian thresholds and criteria to fund individual assistance to our residents who are suffering through no fault of their own and those requests are continuously ignored.”

Local governments like Oneida County will still receive funding for public infrastructure repairs. In November Picente announced that $1 million dollars in aid would be made available to residents and businesses in his county.

The Governor’s Office said the damage to public infrastructure and facilities totaled more than $33 million dollars across the state.

The Governor said he plans to appeal FEMA’s denial before the required January 20 deadline.