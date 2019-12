(WBRE | WYOU | WETM) — Flu activity continues to rise across the country.

At least 1,300 people have died from the flu in the U.S. so far this season. That’s according to new estimates from the CDC. It released a preliminary estimate for the season on Friday.

Health officials reported 2.6 million have contracted the flu so far. Of the flu-related deaths, 10 of the victims were children. Last week, every state except Alaska saw a significant spread of the virus.