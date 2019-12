CORNING, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Corning’s Gaffer District seasonal horse/carriage rides end tomorrow.

According to Corning’s Gaffer District Facebook page, this weekend is the last chance for horse and carriage rides, courtesy of Hemlock Hidden Hames Carriage Services, through the Gaffer District.

Rides will be offered from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

$5 for children (under 18) and $10 for adults.

Pick-up can be found right outside of Old World Cafe.