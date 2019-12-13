Governor Cuomo announces 2020 State of the State

(WETM – TV) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the 2020 State of the State Address will be held in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany on January 8 at 1:30 PM. New Yorkers wishing to attend should visit the Governor’s homepage to register between December 20th at 12:00 PM and December 30th at 5:00 PM.

Seating is limited and tickets are non-transferable. In the event that the number of requests exceeds available seating, attendees will be selected by lottery. Guests will be notified of their selection via email.

“Last year we laid out the most aggressive agenda in modern political history and we got it done,” Governor Cuomo said. “This year we’ll build on that record of accomplishment and continue restoring confidence in government as a force for good. We’re going to set the bar even higher, making progress happen for the people of this great state and sending a signal to a weary country to follow New York as we lead the way upwards.”

Guests are reminded that weapons and controlled substances as well as bags, backpacks, luggage, parcels, briefcases and like articles will be strictly prohibited from the event.

Photography and videography devices will not be allowed on the premises. Guests with prohibited articles will be turned away and no storage or “check-in area” will be provided for such items.