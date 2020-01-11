GST BOCES 2020 Lip Dub

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lip dubbing, a music montage done in one take. It’s also a fun annual project bringing together the students of the GST Boces Campus.

This year’s theme was the four seasons, doing a mash-up of different songs. With careful planning from the audio media class, over 200 students come together to make this project happen.

“I basically help to organize stuff, put people where they are supposed to be and make sure everything is running smoothly,” said student, Jeffrey Wilson.

“At times it could be stressful because you have all these students and you’re trying to get them to work all at the same time,” said student, Heaven Zuke-Martone. “But, once you get everything going and flowing, it’s very fun. It’s a nice project to do.”

Encompassing all the programs GST Boces has to offer, getting everyone involved, even the staff. With YouTube views into the thousands every year, this project is a great way to recruit new students while practicing what they are learning.

“My class spends almost a month on this because it is a very logistic, intensive, project,” said Audio Media Teacher, Allen Orshal. “You have so many working components and moving parts that you try to make sure everything is under control. It’s a fun project.”

“It is very cool,” said CTE Assistant Principal, Erin Schiavone. “It is an opportunity for us to have a good time with our students while practicing our craft.”

Click here for a link to this year’s lib dub.