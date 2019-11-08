Guthrie hosts world renowned lung cancer expert

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Medical Oncologist Konstantinos Leventakos, MD, Ph.D. visited Guthrie from the number one ranked hospital in the nation to share information about advances in lung cancer screening and treatment.

Mayo Clinic’s Leventakos joins Guthrie’s Pulmonologist Mohammed A. Aziz, MD as part of a special event called “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” aimed at raising awareness about the disease.

The “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” event offered hope, inspiration, support and remembrance to all those touched by the disease.

