Hidden Landmarks: ‘Christmas Land’

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The holidays are here and Christmas is just a few weeks away.

And with that, Southport’s popular Christmas Land’ village is ready to spread holiday cheer.

‘Christmas Land’ is closely tied up with the Southport Christmas Parade.

On Saturday, December 7 the Christmas festivities kick-off.

Starting at 4 p.m., paradegoers can line up on Penna Ave. and the corner of Personius Road in Pine City to watch the parade as it ends at ‘Christmas Land’ behind the Southport Fire Department.

‘Christmas Land’ in Southport had its beginning on Hazel Street when Fran Jellif, a Sunday School teacher, and his wife, Dottie, made the first display in their small front yard. Each year a new display was added and it soon it became a tradition for the many families in Southport to visit this wonderful display. When the Jelilifs built a new home, they gave the displays to Chemung County which in tum gave them to the Southport Business Association in 1985.

After the parade, there is the lighting of ‘Christmas Land’ as well as the tree.

Santa will be making an appearance as well.

Creating and maintaining ‘Christmas Land’ is a tremendous effort

It is a partnership between the Southport Business Association, Southport Volunteer Fire Company, the Southport Kiwanis club, and the Town of Southport.

A lot of teamwork made this magical village come alive.

Thanks to Renko’s Tree Service, K & L Trucking, Williams Construction, Tom Holleran Auto, this holiday pop-up event is up and running.

In regards to all the trees in the village, Maple Ave Christmas Tree farm donated 50 trees. Individual schools from the area helped decorate them!

‘Christmas Land’ is a vital part of the community because it is arguably the closet thing we have to time travel. Christmasland has a 66 year legacy in this community. Parents are expected to bring their children to ‘Christmas ‘Land, just as their parents did, and there is a good chance that their parents will actually be there as well.

For more on Town of Southport Christmas Parade & Night of Holiday Magic, click here.