Idled by Lyme: The Matt Guagliardo Story, Part 2

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – After sustaining a major fall in his garage a few months ago, which broke two of his vertebrae in his spine, Chemung County SPCA’s Matt Guagliardo is making a huge comeback.

With an ongoing battle with Lyme disease, which impacts his physical and cognitive capabilities, at times life has not been easy.

“However frustrating that is, I recognize that I still have a great life,” said Chemung County SPCA’S Matt Guagliardo. I can contribute in different ways. I have my hobbies and outlets for what I can do. I have great friends and family that support me, so I have a great life,” continued Guagliardo.

Over time he is hoping to show progress and move forward and has been working very to hard to retrain his body.

And since being diagnosed with Lyme, it hasn’t dampened his spirits. Not one bit. He has been able to sidestep the negativity with a smile on his face and a sense of pride.

“That’s the only thing I get emotional about, how there are a lot of people who want to help.”

And since his release from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira after spending a month or so there, matt has since been recovering in his quaint west Elmira home after the fall.

For matt, independence is key, his constants have been his family, his friends, his lovable dogs, Barley and Porter, and the community’s unwavering support.