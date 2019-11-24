Idled by Lyme: The Matt Guagliardo Story, Part 1

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A pillar of unwavering strength, conviction, and courage in the face of much adversity.

These are words that adequately and poignantly describe Chemung County SPCA’s, Matthew Guagliardo.

Matt, who suffers from Lyme Disease, after being bitten in 2010 by a Tick, has limited use of his legs due to nerve damage. Recently he suffered a fall in his house, breaking two of the vertebrae in his spine.

For a few months, as it stands, he has been working hard in rehab at his quaint home in West Elmira, New York.

But before that, for nearly a month at St Joseph’s Hospital, Guagliardo was working with physical and occupational therapists to retrain his body. For the past month, he has been making steady progress each day.

With the help of his parents, friends, the community and his lovable dogs –Barley and Porter, life has proven a little easier.

Despite that fact, he will need to continue therapy in-home until he can fully be independent once more.

As you one imagine, Matt’s struggles have been difficult. Both psychologically and physically. But it hasn’t stopped him from living life to it’s fullest.

Guagliardo, who loves spending time outdoors and taking in the splendors of nature with friends and family, truly believes in a better tomorrow. But, little did he know, his life as he knew it would change dramatically.

“I was bitten by a tick on my left side actually, back in 2010,” said Matt Guagliardo. “I had some symptoms. I just didn’t know they were related to tick-borne diseases at that time. So had like a flu-fever like an episode for like a day,” continued Guagliardo.

Then the migraines started. Brushing it aside, Matt thought it wasn’t anything to be concerned of.

“Then August of 2015, I started having neuropathy in my hands, predominantly in my left fingers. I started losing feeling there and, we did a series of tests. We thought I just had pinched nerves in my forearm and I accepted that and went on.”

But that was not the case. On Thanksgiving in 2015 Matt’s toes went numb. A month later on Christmas Eve while walking the dog, Matt realized he had a lack of sensation in his chest and stomach.

“I had to go to a couple of different doctors to one who ordered full blood work, and not just for Lyme disease. But, for all the other co-infections that could come in. And came back positive for Bartonella, and Lyme did come back positive.”

Matt ended up going to another doctor who was better equipped to help him combat his symptoms.

“Finally, in April 2016 I got into a doctor who started treating me. And once they started treatment, the migraines stopped. I haven’t had a migraine since the beginning of treatment.”

Matt was taking oral antibiotics, changed his diet, and was taking a holistic approach by taking medicinal supplements.

It slowed the progression by then it still was tough.

“I started getting stuff like memory loss, and brain fog. The leg fatigue kicked in a little later.”

The treatment also had an effect on Matt’s mental wellbeing.

“Episodes of rage too, later on when I started the antibiotics. I would get to that. I would have some really horrible episodes. We’re really not good to deal with.”

Matt didn’t know just how rocky this journey would be.

“No no, I didn’t ever think it would be this bad. I remember when I was much younger. I was out in the woods all the time, and I’ll be back out of the woods as soon as I can walk again. But it will be different.”

Matt is taking his recovery one day at a time.

But the road is far from easy, but what keeps him going are the people, friends, connections, and family that push him through the dark moments.

Those aforementioned factors remind him every day of just how important he is to the community.

For more on Matt’s heartwarming story of survival, click here.





