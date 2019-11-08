Ithaca College mourns death of Residence Director

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca College is mourning the death of Residence Director Michael Palumbo.

This letter was posted on the school’s Twitter account.

“Dear Campus Community:

It is with tremendous sadness that I share with the campus community the news that Residence Director Michael Palumbo passed away in his on-campus apartment on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7. No foul play is suspected at this time, and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the IC community.

Michael only recently joined the staff of the Office of Residential Life, serving since this past August as Residence Director for Terraces 7­-13. At the age of 28, he already had a great deal of experience in student services. He came to IC after having served for the past two years as Residence Life Coordinator at Indiana University, Bloomington. Prior to that, he was a support services professional at a K-12 school for students with autism.

Michael earned his undergraduate degree in anthropology and master’s degree in higher education and student affairs administration from the State University of New York College at Buffalo. While there, he was a Resident Assistant and Orientation Leader.

Counseling services are being provided Thursday evening to his coworkers and to student staff. There will be a campus community gathering at 4 p.m. on Friday in Muller Chapel for those who wish to come together in shared grief and to provide mutual support.

Support services to all members of the Ithaca College community are available through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-274-3136. After-hours counseling services are available any time CAPS is closed, including nights, weekends, holidays, and during campus closures, by calling the main number. Anyone needing immediate assistance should contact the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333.

Faculty and staff can access the counseling services of the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-800-327-2255.

On behalf of the entire Ithaca College community, I extend our deepest condolences to Michael’s family, friends, colleagues, and the students he served as they grieve his passing. Information on funeral or memorial services will be shared with the campus community when it becomes available.”

Rosanna Ferro

Vice President for Student Affairs and Campus Life