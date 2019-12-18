Judge Campanella running for County Judge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Elmira City Court Judge Ottavio “Otto” Campanella, today announced his decision to enter the race for County Court Judge of Chemung County, New York. The election in 2020 has been made necessary by the recent election of Chemung County Court Judge Christopher Baker to the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Judge Campanella, a Republican, has been a full-time Elmira City Court Judge for more than 6 years and has presided over thousands of civil and criminal cases. This past year, Judge Campanella was also appointed to Acting County Court/Family Court Judge. During this time, Judge Campanella garnered valuable first-hand knowledge and had the opportunity to perform the duties of a County Court Judge, including handling more than 400 Family Court Matters. Prior to becoming a Judge, Judge Campanella handled cases from all sides: as a criminal defense attorney, as a prosecuting attorney, and as a civil attorney.

Judge Campanella earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the State University at Stony Brook, graduating with honors. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor Degree from Syracuse University College of Law in 1993. He has been admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York since 1993 and 1994.

Judge Campanella has lived and worked continuously in Chemung County for more than 25 years. He is married to Maggi Campanella, a graduate of Waverly High School and the State University of New York at Geneseo. Together they are raising 3 active children, ages 10, 8 and 4.

Marty Chalk, a Chemung County Legislator, when learning of Judge Campanella’s intentions to run for County Court, stated that “he has known Judge Campanella for over a decade and finds him to be dedicated, knowledgeable, and impartial.” “Judge Campanella combines intelligence with wisdom, firmness with fairness.” “He personifies professionalism and has demonstrated the maturity, objectivity, and capability considered essential to be a successful County Court Judge.”

Another Chemung County Legislator and retired Elmira Police Chief, Scott Drake, also stated that “I have spent my career working in law enforcement and government and learned how important it is that the person sitting as Judge be the most experienced and qualified person for the job.” “I have known Judge Campanella for more than 15 years and have personally worked with him when he was a city attorney-prosecutor and believe he has the right temperament, and the right experience to be an excellent County Court Judge.” “Judge Campanella’s unwavering commitment to uphold the law and be fair and firm has made Chemung County a better place to live.”

When asked about the County Court Judgeship, Judge Campanella replied:

“It is an honor to serve the people who live and work in Chemung County. I will continue to work hard, be fair and impartial and faithfully apply the law. I welcome the support of the community and hope that the people of Chemung County will give me the opportunity to continue to serve them as their next Chemung County Court Judge,” continued Campanella.