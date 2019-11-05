K9 Dex receives a surprise donation

(WETM) – K9 Dex received a surprise donation today from a non-profit. First established in 2009, the non-profit hopes to provide protective vests to dogs in law enforcement.

Patti and Dan Fritz sponsored this vest donation that reads, “honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

This charity is based in East Taunton, M.A. and their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The Canisteo police department is very thankful for this donation.