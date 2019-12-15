‘Lights in the Heights’ event rings in holiday spirit

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The youth and the young at heart enjoyed ‘Lights in the Heights’ event.

Elmira Heights Historical Society held the holiday festivities to spread cheer and joy.

This fun, family-friendly event featured Mr. and Mrs. Claus making an appearance. Basket raffles, crafts, a penny prize wheel, and 25 cent raffles for the kids were also on hand.

In addition to a Gingerbread House contest and cookie decorating, the Mayor for the Village of Elmira Heights, Margaret Smith said this was a heartwarming event.

“We have a lot of activities for the kids,” said Village of Elmira Heights Mayor Margaret Smith. “We have raffles, kids raffles. We have things kids can do for free. Write a letter to Santa. Then they can go on the second floor,” continued Smith.

Smith said she looks forward to the holiday season and spreading the joy of Christmas with family friends and community and wants this event to be even bigger next year.