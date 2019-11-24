Living Word Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away.

Living Word Church in Elmira held a free Thanksgiving dinner.

It was all part of a new initiative by the church to incorporate the community with the surrounding area. by opening its doors they are enabling people to spread love and generosity this holiday season. with thanksgiving around the corner, Rebecca Myers of Living Church said this dinner was an important step in the right direction.

“We are hoping to do it annually,” said Rebecca Myers. “First time we have done it. This is our first Thanksgiving. If we can do it for Christmas too would be awesome. But that would be down the road,” continued Myers.

Myers said the doors are always open and look to spread love, kindness and generosity beyond the holiday season.