Local student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – For one local student from Knoxville Pennsylvania, her dreams are just about ready to come true this holiday season.

Cowanesque Valley High School’s Baleigh McClaren will be an integral part of Macy’s Great American Marching Band for the 2019 Thanksgiving Day parade held Thursday, November 28 in New York City.

She will begin rehearsing with 200 other students from across the United States.

For McClaren, taking part in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in one of the world’s largest parade celebrations is huge. She is thankful for the support of the community and for the opportunity.

Baleigh McClaren is all smiles as she discusses her big week ahead for the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“As a community, everyone is really happy and supportive for me,” said Baleigh McClaren. “A lot of organizations such as the Elkland Moose and VFW have helped,” continued McClaren.”

The outreach has been something Baleigh considered to be a boost to her as she prepares for her big week ahead.

“I want to say thank you to everyone. I feel really feel loved throughout the whole way.”

For more on the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, click here.

