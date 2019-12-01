Major roadways closed in Tioga and Broome Counties

(WETM-TV) – According to New York State Police, icy roads this morning have slowed traffic on two major roadways in Troop C and made travel a hazard.

In Tioga County, State Route 17 (westbound direction) is backed up for several miles due to black ice. As a result, State Route 17 (westbound) in the town of Nichols is CLOSED and rerouted at exit 62 to allow the Department of Transportation to salt the roadway.

In Broome County, multiple car accidents are being reported on Interstate 81 (southbound direction) in the town of Barker near milepost marker 22. No injuries have been reported at this time. Detours in the at area are in place at exit 7 (Castle Creek) that will take travelers onto State Route 11 then back to Interstate 81 at Exit 6.

