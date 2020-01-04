Man carries mother down 10 flights of stairs to escape Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia man says he carried his mother down 10 flights of stairs to escape an overnight fire at a senior living facility.

Officials say one person was treated at the scene after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights early Saturday.

Caregiver Shawn Smith tells WPVI-TV that started smelling smoke on the 10th floor hallway following the 1:40 a.m. fire.

Smith says he put his mother on his shoulder and carried her all the way down to escape.

Fire officials say they had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.