Meals on Wheels of Chemung County celebrates 2019 Subaru ‘Share The Love’ event with Blizzard Bag Packing and Delivery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In celebration of the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event, Elmira Teachers Association, Meals on Wheels Volunteers and family members packed and delivered over 600 Blizzard Bags to the area’s seniors.

The winter months are the most difficult for the homebound.

“It’s awesome to have this many people here,” said Chemung County Meals on Wheels Board member Kay Ackerman. “We volunteer here help out Meals on wheels,” Ackerman continued.

A Fellow board member to Chemung County Meals on Wheels expressed her happiness for the event.

“Everyone opens their doors and they are so warm and loving,” said Peggy Comfort. “This is something we feel proud of doing,” Comfort continued.

Opportunities to get out are fewer and contact with family and friends is less frequent as the snow begins. The demand for our service is at its peak, yet there are times that volunteers should not be out on the roads because of hazardous.

Over 30% of Meals on Wheels clients say that the only food they have is what comes from Meals on Wheels. The Blizzard bags will provide 2 days’ worth of shelf-stable meals and each client will receive 2 bags.

As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America, Inc. will donate $250 to the purchaser’s choice of participating charities – one of which is Meals on Wheels – for every new vehicle purchased or leased from November 14, 2019, through January 2, 2020. Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than 2.2 million meals, safety checks and friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

