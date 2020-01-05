Michael Sweet announces run for Mayor of Bath

BATH, NY (WETM -TV) – Entrepreneur and community activist, Michael Sweet, has formally announced his candidacy for Village of Bath Mayor.

Sweet has been a Village Trustee for the past 7 years and an active member of the Central Steuben Chamber of Commerce.

Sweet – President and Owner of Vines and Barrels Wine and Liquor Store says he understands business and will use this knowledge to help rebuild a crumbling business district in Bath. We can no longer sit and wait for businesses to come to Bath – we have to go get them. It’s not as easy as putting lipstick on a pig – we have to identify the core issues of doing business in Bath – such as taxes, assessments, loitering, poverty and then we have to find solutions to those issues before we can even ask people to come to Bath and set up shop. “I have tremendous vision and I know how to get things done and run a world-class business.”

Prior to building and opening Vines and Barrels, Sweet spent 24 years at Corning Incorporated – where he was part of a team that grew Corporate Food Services from a $300k operation to a $9 million dollar business.

“Corporate America gave me a solid understanding of how important it is to have a vision and mission. We need to know what we want Bath to become before we can put a plan together to rebuild. I have my own ideas and I want Bath to be the modern-day success story of how a once Village with a bad reputation made an incredible comeback. I believe the best days of Bath are yet to come,” added Sweet.

If you would like to discuss plans or join their team, contact sweetformayor@yahoo.com.