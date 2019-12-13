Miss Finger Lakes/Upstate was crowned Miss NY

(WETM – TV) – Miss Finger Lakes/Upstate was crowned Miss New York.

Lauren Molella is 24 year-old professor with 5 STEM degrees and teaches in the Physical Sciences, Biology, and Psychology Departments at the college level. She also has a passion for dance, specifically ballet, and teaches and choreographs throughout the Hudson Valley. She advances the community of New York as a whole through advocacy, volunteerism, perseverance, and political activism.

As Miss New York her overarching goals for the year include, but are not limited to, the empowerment of women, growing the Miss America Organization, championing the brave children of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and advocating for her personal social impact initiative Voices of Honor: Serving America’s Heroes.

Lauren works to implement suicide prevention statewide, address communities where risk factors like PTSD are rampant, highlight our military women, and utilize social media and appearances to bring the people of New York to the forefront of helping our heroes. Lauren states, “Our collective Voices of Honor are so important and really make a difference in the lives of our brave women and men as we salute and support our military heroes.”