Monroeton man facing 25 years in jail on multiple child sex abuse charges

MONROETON, PA (WETM – TV) – A Monroeton man was sentenced to 25 years on multiple child sex abuse charges.
21 year -old Samuel Hay, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 42 months, fines of $900.00, plus court costs; Hay will register as a sex offender for 25 years for the offenses of two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree, and one count of Indirect Criminal Contempt, an ungraded offense.
Troopers Nate Lewis, Mirada Musick and Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hay following investigations of incidents that occurred in various places in Bradford County from February to July 2019.