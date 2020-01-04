Morning Minute: January 4, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Officials are stepping up security at New York’s airports, utilities, transit systems and high-profile spots.

They are calling for extra vigilance for potential repercussions from the United States’ killing of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani.

New York State and city leaders said there were no direct, credible threats.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the deadly airstrike could create “new and very profound challenges” even in a city long on guard against terror threats.

Governor. Andrew Cuomo sent national guard personnel to city airports and said the new york power authority was checking and patrolling utilities. Cuomo also said recent international events are understandably causing some anxiety.

A pickup truck crashed through the Elmira-Corning Airport fence along with Chambers road Friday afternoon.

The driver has been taken to a nearby hospital and local fire department officials said the driver may have suffered a medical episode that caused the truck to go through the fence.

No flights were said to have been delayed.

18 News will have more information on this incident once information becomes available.

A New York man was found alive Friday morning after vanishing on new years eve at Thacher Park.

Zachary Barrantes survived three days of temperatures in the 20′s, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

The sheriff’s office was notified Thursday afternoon of Barrantes’ disappearance by his mother according to the times-union.

Apple said rescue teams had to retrieve him from beneath the state park’s escarpment.

The man was found around 8 a.m. however it took several hours to lift him up the cliff face. he was transported by a medical helicopter around 1 p.m. to a hospital following his rescue.