WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Multiple area Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in West Elmira.

Early Sunday evening, both the Elmira Fire Department and West Elmira Fire Department were on location at 630 West Water and Hoffman Street.

Currently, the street is blocked off to traffic.

There’s currently no information on if anyone was inside of the home at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

