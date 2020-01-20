Museum day at the Chemung County Historical Society

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 news spoke with JD Iles who is the host of Hidden Landmarks about an upcoming event this Saturday for the community.

In efforts to thank the community for all the support he has received, the Chemung County Historical Society is having a Museum day where locals can come in a tour the museum for free.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. and is open and free to the public.

Specifically, at 1 p.m. JD will be giving a talk about Rorick’s Glen and explore the collection of photos on Elmira’s lost amusement park.

Rorick’s Glen opened in the 1900s and was a trolley park. People would get on the trolley in West Elmira but the park was on the other side of the river. Now there is not a single trace left.

There are multiple exhibits throughout the museum including, the entire history of Chemung County, the permanent Mark Twain collection, and the Transportation exhibit in the Brick Barn Gallery.