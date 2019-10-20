Update: Girl involved in MVA on Broadway received minor injuries

UPDATE 10/22 @ 1:30 PM: The girl who was struck by the vehicle is only 8-years-old according to New York State Police.

The girl was struck and dragged by a vehicle exiting the KFC on Broadway.

The girl was treated at Robert Packer Hospital and according to police, she did not suffer serious injuries, just some minor abrasions.

The State Police are still investigating the incident with possible charges pending.

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A young girl was struck by a vehicle in Southport, New York.

The accident happened early this Sunday evening, on Broadway by Taco Bell.

According to New York State Police, a girl was struck by a vehicle exiting a parking lot while riding her bicycle.

She was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

