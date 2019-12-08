Near Westside Neighborhood Association Holiday Home Tour spreads cheer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Near Westside Neighborhood Association – hosted its annual “Homes for the Holiday” self – guided home tour.

This year’s tour provided an opportunity to view the inside of exceptional homes in and around Elmira all decked out for the holidays. there are five showcase homes on the tour this year and two restorations in progress sites. One homeowner who participated said she is proud to have participated.

“I went on it last year, I was excited and thrilled with what I saw,” said Homeowner Roselyn Brown. “It was my dream to do it too. The Near Westside was very kind and friendly. I said I would like to do it and I said I would,” continued Brown.

The tour included a dessert reception at the Grace Episcopal Church. The tour was said to be a nice way to engage in the community during the holiday season.

The tour showcased the very best in what the neighborhoods have to offer in holiday home decor.