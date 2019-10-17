New Residential Apartment Building in Corning

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – A $30 million, three story and 96 unit residential building is set to open in Corning. The building will open at the former Corning Hospital site. The new housing structure is a Lamphear Gardens project.

David Riedman, who is the president of Reidman Companies said that the building’s rooms will be 8% studio apartments that are about 600 square feet. About half of the apartment units will be one-bedroom apartments and about 30% of the units will be two bedroom apartments that are about 1,080 to 1,350 square feet. “These are significant investments in our community,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman. “Both of them will make major impacts.”

A Rochester-based company crew began construction in late September and the project is expected to be completed in early 2020.

The cost for each unit will be about $800 – $1,400. Along with this project, another project at the old corning hospital is underway.