New Winter Market coming to empty downtown Elmira storefronts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Winter Market is coming to the empty downtown Elmira storefronts.



Elmira Downtown Development has come up with an idea called ‘Wisner in Winter.’

Several area vendors will be setting up Pop-Up shops in the empty storefronts downtown.

207 West Water Street, Elmira New York

Located at 207 West Water Street, parallel to the bridge, ideas are flowing for the shop. Rose Drake Photography, Bespoke Herbalist at DDF & Rhythm & Blooms Flower Shop will be participating.

The soft opening will be held November 25th followed by a Grand Opening on Small Business Saturday.

The shop will be open Friday morning for the parade. They will provide coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, mini coffee cakes & more for purchase.

You are encouraged to come in, warm up, get a few snacks and check out the shop. With an abundance of different vendors there’s something for everyone.