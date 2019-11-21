Notre Dame High School’s newest production building excitement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Notre Dame High School’s newest production of Tuck Everlasting is high in production value and looks to be a smash.

The newest production by Theater Director Cody Riker is a musical based on the American children’s novel. It tells the story of Winnie Foster who discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family, embarking on an extraordinary adventure that will change her life forever.

“The cast has been putting in many hours of rehearsal since September and it is already proving to be a great show,” said Theater Director Cody Riker. “This family-friendly show will make you laugh and, hopefully, shed a tear or two,” continued Cody Riker.

The first production is slated for Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. followed by a performance on Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m.

The shows will be held at the Charles and Mary Crossed Auditorium at Notre Dame Highschool located at 1400 Maple Ave, Elmira, New York.

For more information on the production click here.