Oldies But Goodies Inc. happy to participate in Small Business Saturday

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – With the holidays in high gear, the importance of shopping for local gift ideas is crucial.

One local business, Oldies But Goodies located at 10 Carpenter Rd, Elmira, New York is pleased to participate.

For one shop manager, the day’s overall importance couldn’t be stressed enough.

“It’s motivation,” said Oldies But Goodies Shop Manager Brian Mullen.” People these days are consumed with Social Media and are losing sight of basic communication skills. When you have this (event), people are motivated to make things. People should support small businesses,” continued Mullen.

Small Business Saturday will run from 10 am – to 4 pm with over 150 vendors locally participating.

For more on Oldies But Goodies, click here.