Original Work Series: Local Author and Illustrator Katrina Morse Book Signing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Community Arts of Elmira held a book signing for Local Author and Illustrator Katrina Morse.

This was part of the Original Work Series. The event was free and open to the public.

“This was my first one,” said Children’s book author and Illustrator Katrina Morse. “It was translated into Spanish as well. We use this as a book to promote Head Start levels. We use this throughout all the Head Starts in the country,” continued Morse.

Katrina Morse is a native of Elmira who has experienced success in both third-party and self-publishing, topics on which she spoke about at her book signing and publishing discussion.

One of her books was featured in the local school curriculum.



Morse said she is proud to share her work and spread education and joy throughout the area.

