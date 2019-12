ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – Park Church held a ‘Brass Christmas’ celebration.

This was the opening concert of the Cantata singers’ 2019 -2020 season.

Community members from around the area joined in for the fun festivities despite the chilly weather.

Park Church held a solid showing of support for the evening’s event while many were delighted to celebrate the holiday season and listen to the joyful sounds of the special choir.