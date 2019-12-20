Plans underway for Lawrenceville FD rebuild, community optimistic

LAWRENCEVILLE, PA (WETM – TV) – Members of Lawrenceville came together for a community forum to start planning for the rebuild of the fire station that was destroyed in a fire this past July.

The focus of the forum was to outline the options that have been developed by the Lawrenceville Fire Department and EMS group.

The next crucial step for rebuilding the fire station is to get the insurance adjustment resolved by February or March. This would allow construction to begin in early to mid-summer.

“This community has been amazing. It starts with a group of volunteers that are on our committee that have helped us develop these options but I know in talking with them that there has been great support from the community and neighboring communities in form of donations and in just support,” said Project Manager/Hueber Breuer Construction Sean Foran. “Lending them trucks, lending them gear to make sure they can continue to provide the fire needs and EMS services here to their community,” continued Foran.

The fire department is still accepting donations.