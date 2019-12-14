Polar Express showings at the Rockwell Museum

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight was the first showing of the season of the polar express at the Rockwell Museum.

The movie showing is part of the annual holiday tradition that the museum has in December.

This is the 7th straight year the museum has done the movie showing. Kids got the chance to wear their pajamas, bring their sleeping bags and pillows while watching the movie in the museum at night.

Brett Smith is the Director of Advancement for the Rockwell Museum and it is his 7th year participating in the Polar Express movie showing.

“It’s fabulous to see the families come back year after year and there are a lot of them that have been here all seven years,” Smith said. “I have been doing this for seven years and being the conductor to greet the kids and punch tickets and to see the kids grow is just fantastic.”

There is another showing on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children under 17 are free along with Rockwell members.