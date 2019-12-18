RC Ike announces run for New York State Assembly’s 124th District

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – RC Ike announced his run for New York State Assembly.

RC Ike made that announcement at Hamlet Delights in Horseheads this afternoon.



Ike is calling on new leadership for the assembly district currently represented by Assemblyman Chris friend.



Ike is ready to kick start his campaign.

“I’ve seen first hand how the negative impacts of laws that have been passed that have directly impacted our area as well as small businesses and individuals and it is time to push back on that,” said R.C. Ike.

Since both Ike and Friend are Republicans, it would appear a Primary battle will take place for the party’s nomination.