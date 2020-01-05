Report: NYS hospital safety among worst in nation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State hospital safety is being called into question by a new report from the New York Public Interest Research Group.
Among their findings, NYPIRG determined:
- New York State ranked poorly when compared to 16 other major urbanized states.
- New York hospitals were much more likely to be ranked by Medicare as “Below the national average” of quality measures than hospitals in the rest of the US
- New York City hospitals had a disproportionate number of one-star rankings when compared with other US major cities.
- New York City, the suburbs (Nassau-Suffolk-Westchester counties) and Upstate all had comparatively high percentages of low-quality hospitals
- Patients reported that New York hospitals provided worse treatment than hospitals surveyed in other states
- The Medicare.gov/Hospital Compare findings are consistent with those of other hospital reviews.
To read the full report, click here.