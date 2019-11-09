Republicans want to call Hunter Biden as a witness in impeachment hearing

(NY POST, WETM) – House Republicans are demanding testimony from Hunter Biden, the anonymous Ukraine whistleblower, and a long list of other witnesses in the President Trump impeachment hearings set to start Wednesday.

The GOP’s witness list spotlights Trump’s allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son made illicit profits in Ukraine due to his father’s position.

The list also calls attention to Trump’s accusations of Democrat dirty tricks during the 2016 presidential election, with the inclusion of figures like researcher Nellie Ohr, who was hired by a Clinton-campaign contractor to investigate Trump, and Alexandra Chalupa, a Democratic National Committee consultant with ties to Ukraine.

The list, obtained by Fox News on Saturday, must be approved by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) under the rules approved on a party-line vote Oct. 31.

Republicans have no power to force Schiff to agree to their witness wishes. But a blanket denial from the Dems could heighten public criticism of an impeachment process the GOP has called unjust.

“To provide transparency to your otherwise opaque and unfair process … the American people deserve to hear from the following witnesses in an open setting,” House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes wrote in a letter to Schiff Saturday.

Nunes has also demanded Schiff’s own testimony in a closed-door hearing to determine whether the congressman collaborated with the whistleblower in the Ukraine case.