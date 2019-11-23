Rochester firefighters called to fatal morning fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews from the Rochester Fire Department were called to a fatal house fire on Saturday morning on Floverton Street at around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival crews saw heavy smoke from the structure.

RFD officials told News 8 that a newspaper delivery worker was delivering newspapers and saw smoke exiting the house, and then called 911.

Crews were able to respond to the location within five minutes of receiving the call. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the windows and doors.

Firefighters had to force their way in and when they did, they found a deceased person inside the home.

RFD said approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene and it took 47 minutes to bring the scene under control.

No firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.