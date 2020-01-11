Saturday Brief: Iran admits to “unintentionally” shooting down plan, Ice Racing returns to First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – A man was reported rolling in the street by a Rite Aide store in Wellsboro around 9:57 p.m. last night.

The medical unit stopped in the roadway to block traffic but personnel stayed inside their unit as police arrived to check to see if there was a medical reason the man was rolling in the street.

According to First News Now the male was transported by police to the Tioga County Jail at around 10:52p.m.

—————————————————————————————————————–

And the madness is back. X-Treme International Ice Racing is this weekend.

Xtreme International Ice Racing is a motorcycle racing tour on ice. It is the fastest sport on ice and one of the fastest sports in the world.

The event returns tonight at First Arena from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range.

—————————————————————————————————————-

Plus, Iran now admits it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed this week.

It was reported by Iranian state t-v, per a military statement.

All 176 people onboard were killed when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed early Wednesday near Tehran.

Most of the victims were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

It came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases housing United States troops.