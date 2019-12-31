Schuyler Hospital prepares for New Years’ Eve

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Schuyler hospital is preparing for those who might party a little too hard tonight.

We spoke with a local health expert from Schuyler hospital about some of the dangers of being inebriated on New Years’ Eve and what they are doing to prepare.

“If you think you’re getting too drunk, you’re getting too drunk,” says physician assistant, Joseph Blood.

Some people may choose to stay cuddled on the couch watching the ball drop, while others are going to go out and celebrate to bring in the new year.

“We keep personnel around to make sure that we can handle someone who may be intoxicated or inebriated –the other thing is we make sure we have supplies stocked, so we have plenty of fluids on hand and our equipment is working properly,” said Blood.

Other beneficial tips are to make sure that you drink plenty of fluids when you get home.

Take Aspirin, as long as you are not allergic to it, get plenty of sleep, and most importantly make sure that you don’t drink and drive .