Shop with Destroyers Mascot a success

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM -TV) – Shop with Destroyers Mascot was a success.

The community came out to support one another as the holiday season kicked into high gear.

The Mansfield Destroyers spread holiday cheer early this morning where children were able to earn a chance to Christmas shop with Mansfield Destoyers Mascot, “Slugger.”





Shop with Destroyers Mascot

The MU president, Chamber Executive Director were honored to join the team owner and mascot to assist those in need for the season.

They event was held inside the Mansfield Walmart at Subway.