Small businesses brace for wage hike impact

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is increasing minimum wage by 70 cents on Dec. 31, raising it from $11.10 to $11.80 an hour. Small businesses say they’ll be disproportionately affected as the wage hike continues to increase.

“I’m actually thinking about some point selling and moving into a different arena or a different style business because of all the hits New York State’s giving me,” said McGeary’s owner Tess Collins.

Collins said it will be easier for corporations to adjust. She said she doesn’t think politicians have thought through how the law will impact small businesses.

“I do believe the minimum wage is needed in some areas. I believe, in some areas, they haven’t really thought about how it affects all the industries and how it affects all small business,” Collins said.

There will be another 70 cent increase next year. The state will then revisit whether they’ll raise the minimum wage even higher.

“It has a lot of ripple effects that come with it. It’s certainly not about not wanting to pay people. This is more about when wages go up, disability goes up, workers comp goes up, taxes tend to go up,” said owner of EL Loco Patrick Noonan.

Noonan said more obstacles like these make it hard for businesses to succeed.

The wage hike began in 2016.