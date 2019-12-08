State Consumer group asking Hasbro’s to stop making assault-style toy weapons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Empire State Consumer Project has written a letter to the Hasbro board of directors, calling for them to remove assault-style toy weapons from their product line.

As many parents head to toy stores for the holiday season, one consumer watch group is concerned about what toys will be on the shelves.

The Nerf Ultra One and other nerf machine guns are the target of a letter from the Empire State Consumer Project.

Empire State Consumer Project by News 8 WROC on Scribd

Director Carol Chittenden says the toys set a bad example for children.

“It’s a matter of this being a very vulnerable consumer group. Children buy what they see and we’re not sure this is driven by market demand for assault weapon toys by children or the industry creating the demand,” said Carol Chittenden, director of the Empire State Consumer Project.

The consumer group says a Hasbro commercial pushes families to buy bigger guns with more ammunition.

Mary Lagana has seen the Hasbro commercial and agrees it is misleading.

“It’s a little family sitting around looking at gifts and then grandma comes through and she has one of these big weapon kinds of things,” said Mary Lou Lagana, a Fairport resident.

According to a 2016 corporate social responsibility report, Hasbro states-

“responsible marketing is an important priority at Hasbro. we are dedicated to fulfilling this commitment to children and their families”

But other shoppers think nerf guns like the nerf ultra one are too violent for children.

“Actually kinda shocking to see that whole kinda round of bulletS like on the gun itself. I would definitely not buy it wouldn’t recommend it. I think there are so many other toys and images that we could be introducing our kids to,” said Lisa Lagana, a Rochester resident.

“There’s too much violence in our world, especially gun violence in the United States. So it’s not a good thing to set a precedent when your a kid of a gun like that,” said Debbie Cutter, a Canadaguia resident.

Another option for parents is to buy educational toys or reading material as holiday gifts.