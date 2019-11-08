Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to hold National Defense Pin Ceremony

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Deputies and officers of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will be recognized for their service to our nation.

Sheriff Allard will present National Defense pins to all military veterans employed at the Sheriff’s Office.

Although veterans are honored every day at the Sheriff’s Office, this year, on Veterans Day, November 11th we will formally recognize our veterans and their service.

Sheriff Allard will distribute New York State Sheriff’s Association National Defense pins for uniform wear to all employees who are military veterans. This ceremony, open to the public, will be conducted at noon on Veterans Day in the front training room at the Public Safety Building, 7007 Rumsey Street Extension, Bath New York.

The service pin is a small, visible reminder of the esteem in which we hold all veterans every day and a method to thank those who have served their nation and are currently serving Steuben County.