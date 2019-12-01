Steuben County Sheriff’s Office issues travel advisory

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management have issued a travel advisory.

According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, this statement was made:

“Steuben county office of emergency services and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor the winter storm, which is affected our region. Freezing rain and sleet has made conditions dangerous this morning. primary and secondary roadways are ice-covered and treacherous. No unnecessary travel is requested until further notice. Steadier snow is expected later this afternoon into this evening. however, steady snowfall this afternoon along with this morning’s icing will continue to create hazardous driving conditions at times as well as possible power outages. Based upon the forecast and current driving conditions, the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office recommends no unnecessary travel. Motorists are recommended to use extreme caution while traveling if they must. Use caution on higher elevated highways and bridges. Call ahead and make sure your destination is open. If you don’t have to travel please stay home. This is not a travel ban. This travel advisory will allow plow crews time to sand and clear roads and allow better access for commuters. Remember, dial 911 for emergencies only. for statewide travel conditions call 511, or visit http://www.511ny.org/.”

For more updates from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, click here.