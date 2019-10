BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — More than $3,434 was raised at the recent “Latournament.”

This event was held to raise funds for the ProAction of Steuben and Yates’ Home Delivered Meals through Steuben Senior Services Fund, Inc.

The tournament was at the Bath Country Club and was hosted by the Latour family in honor of their parents, Gordy and Mary Latour.