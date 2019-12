ODESSA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV) – First responders were called to the Village of Odessa to a structure fire on County Route 14 around 7:30 p.m.



Our 18 News Reporter was on the scene and according to first responders the fire was put out around 8:00 p.m. this evening.

This is a developing story. Stick with 18 News both on-air and online as it develops.