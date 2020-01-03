‘Tad’s Tasty Treats’ gaining momentum, redefines working with special needs

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Tad’s Tasty Treats is quickly gaining popularity.

A major reason for this upstart small business is Tad Lesso.

Lesso is twenty – eight years old and living with autism.

Tad, who helped start-up this popular tasty treats idea with his loving mom Kim Lesso, is proud of what it has become.

“I think this job has been successful in my life,” beamed Tad Lesso. “I think everything will go great in my future,” continued Lesso.

The shop is based out of their quaint home in Corning for now as they do not have a storefront.

Tad’s mom says her son expressed an interest in baking and that idea has taken off because of Tad’s warm persona.

“Tad’s hallmark has been himself,” said Kim Lesso. “People love to talk to him and love that he is doing this,” continued Lesso.

For the last six months, their tasty treats have swept through the area.

The Lesso’s have become popular and well desired for their sweets, notably cookies and pies. However, expanding to other foods like pizza and others is also on the horizon.

The dynamic mother-son duo expressed their excitement for the upward trajectory of the small business and could not be any more proud of their hard work.

However, there is work that needs to be done to solidify their growth.

If you would like to help build their business, even further, a GoFundMe has been set up.