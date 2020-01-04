Tax exemption extended for craft breweries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A federal law and cost-savings measure for U.S. Craft Breweries has been extended for another year.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act of 2019 is a continuation of legislation first passed back in 2017. The law slashes the federal excise tax on beer barrels and therefore saves breweries money.

According to the New York State Brewers Association, the craft brewing industry has contributed $5.4 billion and 20,000 jobs to the state’s economy thanks to tax breaks.

For Willow Rock Brewing Company the legislation amounts to about $10,000 in tax savings annually.

“If the law didn’t exist that would potentially prevent us from taking a part-time employee to a full-time employee, maybe there is less diversity in the new beers that we offer next year,” said Willow Rock Brewing Company Co-Owner, Rockney Roberts.

Roberts added the legislation has also helped speed up the approval process for new breweries to get up and running.